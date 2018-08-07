Burnley sign Matej Vydra from Derby County on three-year deal
Last Updated: 07/08/18 8:43pm
Burnley have signed striker Matej Vydra from Derby on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.
The Czech Republic international becomes Burnley's third signing of the week, following on from centre-back Ben Gibson and England goalkeeper Joe Hart.
Vydra has spent the last three seasons playing in the Sky Bet Championship, first on loan with Reading and then with Derby for the last two seasons after an £8m move from Watford.
He was the Championship's top scorer last season with 21 goals.
He has enjoyed two spells in the Premier League so far, briefly with the Hornets after spending the 2012-13 season on loan with West Brom.
"I think five years ago I was like a kid in the Premier League," Vydra said.
"Now I feel I have more experience in English football, I speak better English and I have learned more in England, so I hope I'm a better player than five years ago," Vydra told the Clarets' website.
"For the last four years I have been fighting to be in the Premier League.
"I haven't done it with the teams I was playing for and sometimes it has to be done with a transfer and now I'm so happy.
"My ambition is to play in the best league in the world so thank you to the gaffer here and to Burnley for giving me a hand to play in the Premier League and now it's about me to show he chose the right person and hopefully I will be successful with mine and Burnley's targets."
