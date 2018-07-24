Tim Krul joins Norwich on two-year deal

Tim Krul spent last season with Brighton

Norwich City have signed goalkeeper Tim Krul on a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old, who has eight caps for the Netherlands, joins on a free transfer.

Krul, who spent 11 seasons with Newcastle, is hoping to kickstart his career with Norwich after failing to make an appearance for Brighton in the Premier League last season.

Speaking to canaries.co.uk, Krul said: "I'm really happy and really pleased it's all done. It's really nice to sign on the dotted line and I can't wait to get started.

"[I first heard about the interest] last week. I spoke with the manager and people at the club and it moved very quickly.

"That's one of the reasons it happened fast and I like it when somebody is interested properly and they don't mess about.

"The manager rang and explained everything - what his plans were, what he expected of me - and I really liked what I was hearing.

"The manager said he knew what my qualities were and that he was keen to get me back to the level I was at before my injury.

"It's a new start. It feels like a new kickstart in my career. I've done what I've done and I just can't wait to show what I'm worth on the pitch again."

Angus Gunn spent last season on loan at Norwich City

Krul will help fill the void left by England U21 international Angus Gunn, who was the Canaries' first-choice goalkeeper last season.

Gunn was on loan from Manchester City last season but has moved to Southampton in a deal worth £10m plus £3.5m in add-ons.

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke is hoping Krul's experience will benefit his squad.

"In general, it's a pretty smart deal," Farke said. "After Angus [Gunn] left us, we were searching for another goalkeeper and when there's a chance to sign a guy like Tim Krul you have to try to do this because he's a very experienced player at this level.

"He's played over 150 games in the Premier League. He's 30-years-old, has been involved in World Cups and played eight games for the Dutch national team.

"In addition to that, he's a homegrown player and on a free transfer so there were many, many reasons why we wanted to sign him."