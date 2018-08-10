Tony Fernandes casts doubt over his future as QPR look to leave Loftus Road

Tony Fernandes has cast doubt over his future as co-chairman of Queens Park Rangers just hours after the club restated plans to leave their Loftus Road home.

The 54-year-old Malaysian, who took over the west London club in 2011, has said his tenure is "fast coming to a close".

His message came just hours after Rangers' chief executive Lee Hoos warned that the club's status at Loftus Road is "not sustainable" in a document that outlined visions to move a mile up the road to Wormwood Scrubs.

And the new uncertainty at Rangers follows their Financial Fair Play dispute with the EFL, which was recently settled when the club accepted a fine of £17m.

Responding to @LoftForWords - a popular QPR fans' forum - on Twitter on Friday, Fernandes tweeted: "Twitter will be an endless debate. Right or wrong it's how I am. From crisis in AirAsia I have always believed in being transparent. But my time as chairman is fast coming to a close. So I'm sure there will be less."

@LoftforWords twitter willl be an endless debate. Right or wrong it’s how I am. From Crisis in AirAsia I have always believe in being transparent. But my time as chairman is fast coming to a close. So I’m sure there will be less. — Tony Fernandes (@tonyfernandes) August 10, 2018

QPR released a document earlier on Friday that outlined "the significant constraints" of their 18,439 capacity ground, and reiterated a desire to move to the site of the current Linford Christie Stadium.

The document explained that "a number of regeneration sites have come up in the local area over the last 15 years" and "for one reason and another, these sites have been developed or earmarked for alternative uses.

The document continued: "It looks like there is now just one final option for QPR to become financially sustainable and stay in Hammersmith & Fulham - the Linford Christie Stadium."

Chief executive Lee Hoos says QPR's future at Loftus Road is not sustainable.

Hoos added: "Fan groups have asked us to set out in more detail the reasons we are looking for a new stadium, which is why we have published this document today.

"The idea of a QPR community stadium - with a new athletics track and community sports facility next door - on the Linford Christie Stadium site represents the only chance of staying in W12."

Last October, an arbitration panel ruled that QPR's £41.965m fine for over-spending during the 2013/14 season that saw them promoted to the Premier League was not disproportionate.

QPR signed just four players on free transfers during the regular transfer window. They remain able to secure loan deals until August 31.