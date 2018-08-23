QPR sign Brighton's Tomer Hemed on loan for rest of season

Tomer Hemed will spend 2018-19 on loan at QPR

QPR have signed Brighton striker Tomer Hemed on a season-long loan as they look to find a spark to kick off their season.

Steve McClaren's side sit bottom of the Sky Bet Championship after losing their first four games of the season, in which they have only managed to score two goals.

M'boro vs W Brom Live on

Hemed, 31, scored 30 goals in two seasons in the second tier, but has struggled to secure a regular place in Brighton's side since they were promoted to the Premier League in the summer of 2017.

He scored twice in 19 appearances last season but has not featured in Chris Hughton's squad in the early part of the 2018-19 campaign.

McClaren said of his newest signing: "We've come across each other a few times during his time at Brighton in the Championship. He's experienced and knows how to score goals - he's a team player and a leader.

"He wants to come here not only to score goals for QPR, but help the team in terms of being a leader, too.

"The most important thing for him is to score goals. He's dropped down from the Premier League and he has come to us because he wants to play. He demands much of himself and much of his team-mates, as well."

3:03 QPR 0-3 Bristol City QPR 0-3 Bristol City

Hemed added: "I came here to score goals but also to create chances for others and be a big factor in the attacking side of the game.

"I've done good things with Brighton and I can use my character to show that, even though it has been a bad period for QPR, we can do better every week.

"Of course I have to score goals, but if I can give a bit more confidence to the players after a difficult start, then I'm sure after one or two good games we can do good things together."