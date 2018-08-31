QPR terminate Conor Washington's contract by mutual consent

Conor Washington has left QPR

QPR have terminated Conor Washington's contract by mutual consent.

The Northern Ireland international, whose contract was due to expire at the end of the season, scored 14 league goals in 98 games for the Hoops.

A club statement read: "The club would like to thank Conor for all his efforts whilst at Loftus Road and wish him every success in the future."

Sheffield United are closing in on signing Washington, according to Sky sources.

Millwall are also understood to be keen on signing the forward, who joined QPR from Peterborough in 2016.

Washington, who has also played for Newport County and St Ives Town, has 17 caps for his country.

QPR are also in talks with Stoke City over the loan signing of defender Geoff Cameron.

QPR have taken three points from their opening five Sky Bet Championship games, and will hope to continue momentum after their 1-0 win over Wigan and Carabao Cup win over Bristol Rovers when they face Birmingham away on Saturday.