QPR in loan talks with Stoke for Geoff Cameron

QPR are in talks with Stoke City over the loan signing of defender Geoff Cameron, according to Sky sources.

Rangers kept their first clean sheet of the season against Wigan last Saturday, but had previously conceded 13 goals in their first four games.

Cameron spent four years at MLS side Houston Dynamo before joining Stoke in 2012.

He has made 168 appearances for Stoke, 21 of those during last season as Stoke suffered relegation to the Championship.