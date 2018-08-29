QPR target loan deal for Aston Villa's Tommy Elphick

Tommy Elphick is wanted by QPR

QPR are hoping to solve their problems in defence with the season-long loan signing of Tommy Elphick from Aston Villa.

Rangers kept their first clean sheet of the season against Wigan last Saturday but had previously conceded 13 goals in their first four games.

Elphick won the Championship title as Bournemouth captain in 2015 but has made just 31 appearances for Villa since joining in 2016.

The 30-year-old defender spent the second half of last season on loan with Reading, making four appearances.

Elphick played 69 minutes and captained Villa on Tuesday night in their 1-0 defeat to Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup second round.

His only Championship appearance of the season came in Villa's 3-1 opening day win over Hull City, when he scored.