Leicester finalise £13m Filip Benkovic signing from Dinamo Zagreb

Filip Benkovic is Leicester's first signing of Deadline Day

Leicester City have finalised the signing of defender Filip Benkovic from Dinamo Zagreb.

The 21-year-old has signed a five-year deal at the King Power Stadium. Sky sources understand the fee is £13m.

Speaking to the club website, Benkovic said: "I will give all my heart to this club, to all the fans, to everybody.

"Hopefully we'll have a very good result this season. The ambitions of Leicester City are so big.

"I like the club very much and I think it's a very good step for me to the next level. I'm very happy to be here."

Benkovic, who plays at centre-back, has five caps for Croatia U21s.

