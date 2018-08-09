Leicester finalise £13m Filip Benkovic signing from Dinamo Zagreb
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 09/08/18 11:49am
Leicester City have finalised the signing of defender Filip Benkovic from Dinamo Zagreb.
The 21-year-old has signed a five-year deal at the King Power Stadium. Sky sources understand the fee is £13m.
Speaking to the club website, Benkovic said: "I will give all my heart to this club, to all the fans, to everybody.
"Hopefully we'll have a very good result this season. The ambitions of Leicester City are so big.
"I like the club very much and I think it's a very good step for me to the next level. I'm very happy to be here."
Benkovic, who plays at centre-back, has five caps for Croatia U21s.
