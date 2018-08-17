Leicester City News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

Leicester's Bartosz Kapustka may be on his way to Benevento

Last Updated: 17/08/18 10:12am

Bartosz Kapustka (left) has not been able to break into the Leicester squad on a regular basis
Bartosz Kapustka (left) has not been able to break into the Leicester squad on a regular basis

Benevento are in advanced talks with Leicester over midfielder Bartosz Kapustka, according to Sky in Italy.

The Serie B outfit are set to sign the 21-year-old on loan initially, with an option to buy.

Kapustka is a Poland international and, having made a good impression at Euro 2016, he joined Leicester from Cracovia in August that year.

However, he has not managed to make a significant impact at the Premier League club and spent last season on loan with German side SC Freiburg.

Play Super 6

Will you be the next Super 6 millionaire? Enter your predictions to win Jeff's jackpot.

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK