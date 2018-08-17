Leicester's Bartosz Kapustka may be on his way to Benevento
Last Updated: 17/08/18 10:12am
Benevento are in advanced talks with Leicester over midfielder Bartosz Kapustka, according to Sky in Italy.
The Serie B outfit are set to sign the 21-year-old on loan initially, with an option to buy.
Kapustka is a Poland international and, having made a good impression at Euro 2016, he joined Leicester from Cracovia in August that year.
However, he has not managed to make a significant impact at the Premier League club and spent last season on loan with German side SC Freiburg.
