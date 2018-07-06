Hibernian sign Stevie Mallan from Barnsley on four-year deal

Stephen Mallan has joined Hibernian for an undisclosed fee

Hibernian have completed the signing of Barnsley's Stevie Mallan on a four-year deal.

Sky Sports News reported on Friday morning that the two clubs have agreed an undisclosed fee for the midfielder.

The former St Mirren player started just five games for Barnsley last season.

We are delighted to confirm that Stevie Mallan has joined Hibernian on a four-year deal from Barnsley. Welcome to Hibs, @MallanStephen!



➡️ https://t.co/pSVrhA3YpA pic.twitter.com/pb9WvEI8kY — Hibernian FC (@HibsOfficial) July 6, 2018

He told the club's website: "I am delighted to have signed for Hibs. It's an exciting move for me - the club obviously had a good season last year and I want to be a part of that moving forward.

"I didn't get much game time last year and I want to be back playing. The recruitment team at Hibs and the gaffer made me feel really wanted, which made me feel that this was the ideal place for me.

"It'll be hard joining a team that's been doing well but I'm looking forward to getting started and trying to get a place in the side and it's a challenge that I'll relish.

"I always enjoyed playing at Easter Road, it's a great stadium when full and I'm sure it will be even better playing for the home side there.

"I'm just really pleased to have put pen to paper on the deal and I can't wait to get started."

The 22-year-old Scotland U21 international travelled to Edinburgh on Friday for a medical and is in line to make his first appearance for the club in Sunday's match against Blackburn Rovers in Paul Hanlon's testimonial.

Hibs kick off their Premiership season at home to Motherwell on August 4.