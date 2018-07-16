Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman joins Leeds on loan

Jamal Blackman spent last season on loan at Sheffield United

Leeds United have confirmed the signing of Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman on a season-long loan deal.

Blackman becomes the club's second signing of the summer transfer window, following in the footsteps of his Chelsea team-mate Lewis Baker.

The 24-year-old knows the Sky Bet Championship well, having spent last season on loan with fellow Yorkshire outfit Sheffield United.

At Bramall Lane, he made a total of 33 appearances in all competitions and kept nine clean sheets.

Blackman came through Chelsea's youth ranks, but has yet to make an appearance for the senior side.

The 6ft 7in stopper has also had temporary spells with Middlesborough, Ostersunds FK and Wycombe Wanderers, where he was named their Young Player of the Year for the 2016/17 season.

He will now battle it out with Bailey Peacock-Farrell for the number one shirt at Elland Road for the upcoming season.