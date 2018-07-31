Patrick Bamford signs for Leeds on a four-year deal

Leeds have signed Patrick Bamford from fellow Championship side Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old forward has agreed a four-year contract and the fee is £7m, rising to £10m.

Bamford has played for England at U21 level and spent five years at Chelsea but did not make any senior appearances for the London side.

However, he was loaned out to several clubs, including Middlesbrough, who signed him permanently in January 2017.

He scored 13 goals in 44 games last term as Boro reached the play-offs, before losing in the semi-finals.

Bamford will wear the No 9 shirt during his time at Elland Road and could make his Leeds debut in Sunday's Sky Bet Championship opener at home to Stoke City.