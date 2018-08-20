Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa confirms Swansea talks in 2015

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds side sit second in the Sky Bet Championship

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa says he came close to taking charge of Swansea City in 2015.

The Argentine, who takes his unbeaten Leeds side to the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday, held talks with the Swans after they sacked Garry Monk.

"It was a real possibility," Bielsa confirmed. "Was it ever close? Yes. I was willing to work in Swansea but at the end they chose somebody else.

"I don't remember it very well, I think I wanted to start the season, not come in the middle. And the contact I got was in the middle of the season. It didn't make it easy to reach an agreement.

"But I have good memories of the dialogues I had with Swansea."

Leeds sit second in the Sky Bet Championship after winning their first three fixtures but they will be without defender Pontus Jansson for the trip to Wales after he picked up a knock in training.

"He felt something in his back during the training session on Sunday," Bielsa added.

"This problem he has does not allow him to play on Tuesday but we'll see if he can play on Saturday."