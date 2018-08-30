Leeds sign Izzy Brown on season-long loan from Chelsea

Izzy Brown spent last season on loan with Brighton

Leeds United have signed attacking midfielder Izzy Brown on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The 21-year-old, who was been capped by England at U20 level, becomes Marcelo Bielsa's sixth signing since taking over.

Brown made his debut for Chelsea in May 2015 as a substitute against QPR but has spent the past three seasons on loan with Vitesse, Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town and Brighton.

He helped Huddersfield win promotion to the Premier League after joining them in January 2017, making 18 appearances and scoring four goals.

Brown made 14 appearances for Brighton last season before suffering an anterior cruciate ligament knee injury against Crystal Palace in January in the FA Cup which ruled him out for the rest of the season.

He will now continue his rehabilitation under the guidance of Leeds' medical staff at Thorp Arch and is on track to return to training shortly after the international break.

Leeds currently sit top of the Championship with 13 points from their opening five matches. Their next match is against Middlesbrough - who also sit on 13 points - at Elland Road on Friday, live on Sky Sports Football.