League One round-up: Sunderland win late, Joey Barton's Fleetwood lose

Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton gestures on the touchline

Joey Barton's first game in charge of Fleetwood saw them beaten 1-0 by AFC WImbledon.

Joe Pigott's solitary goal on the hour was enough to seal the victory for his side at Highbury on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch headed a stoppage-time winner as Sunderland launched their bid to bounce straight back to the Sky Bet Championship with a 2-1 win against Charlton.

Barnsley made a flying start to life back in League One following relegation with an impressive 4-0 home win against Oxford.

League Two champions Accrington crashed back down to earth with a 2-0 home defeat to Gillingham. Brandon Hanlan and Josh Parker's header put Gillingham in command at the interval and Accrington could not convert their second-half chances.

Burton, relegated on the final day last season, found it tough going at the Pirelli Stadium, losing 2-1 to Rochdale. Coventry, promoted via the play-offs, let slip a second-half lead to lose 2-1 at home to Scunthorpe.

Peterborough beat Bristol Rovers 2-1 at London Road thanks to first-half headers from Matt Godden and debutant Mark O'Hara before Tom Lockyer headed a stoppage-time consolation for the visitors.

Portsmouth rode their luck in a 1-0 home win against newly-promoted Luton. Jamal Lowe fired Pompey into a 16th-minute lead, while the Hatters twice hit the crossbar through Jorge Grant and James Collins.

Bradford secured victory in Michael Collins' first game as boss, with Huddersfield loanee Jack Payne's first-half strike securing a 1-0 win at Shrewsbury. Grant McCann also made a winning start as Doncaster's manager as his side held on to win 3-2 at Southend.

Walsall came back from behind to win 2-1 at home against Plymouth. Ryan Edwards gave Plymouth the lead, but Andy Cook followed up to equalise from a rebound after his initial penalty had been saved on the stroke of half-time and Luke Leahy's free-kick sealed the points for the Saddlers.

Wycombe were the only newly-promoted League One side to avoid defeat on the opening day as they were held to a goalless home draw by Blackpool.