Chelsea defender Jay Dasilva joins Bristol City on season-long loan

Jay Dasilva enjoyed a productive loan spell at Charlton last season

Chelsea left-back Jay Dasilva has joined Bristol City on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old, who captained England's U19s to Euro 2017 victory, becomes Bristol City's eighth signing of the summer.

Dasilva is a product of Chelsea's youth academy, and spent the past two seasons on loan at Charlton Athletic, making 48 league appearances.

The defender earned the Fans' Player of the Year award last season as Charlton enjoyed a run to the Sky Bet League One play-offs, where they lost 2-0 on aggregate to Shrewsbury Town in the semi-finals.

"I am very excited about what Jay will bring to the squad," Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson told the club's website.

"He has already achieved a lot for such a young player and we believe in his ability to step up again in what is a tough and increasingly competitive league."