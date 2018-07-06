Lewis Grabban completes move to Nottingham Forest from Bournemouth

Lewis Grabban spent last season on loan at Aston Villa and Sunderland

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Bournemouth striker Lewis Grabban on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Sky Sports News reported that Bournemouth accepted a bid in the region of £6m from Forest on Thursday.

The 30-year-old has had two spells with the Cherries, featuring 115 times, but has fallen out of favour at the Vitality stadium.

Forest saw off competition for the striker with Birmingham, Leeds and Middlesbrough also said to have been interested.

Grabban spent time out on loan at Sunderland and Aston Villa last season, scoring 20 Championship goals in 28 starts.