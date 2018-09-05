Nottingham Forest sign Greek midfielder Panagiotis Tachtsidis

Midfielder Panagiotis Tachtsidis has signed for Nottingham Forest

Greece international midfielder Panagiotis Tachtsidis has signed for Nottingham Forest on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old moves to the City Ground after leaving Greek side Olympiakos, who are also owned by Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Tachtsidis made 17 appearances for Olympiakos last season, including three in the Champions League.

The midfielder started his career with AEK Athens, but has spent the majority of his time in Italy, playing for Genoa, Roma, Torino and Cagliari, making 200 Serie A appearances in total.

Tachtsidis who has 25 international caps was part of Greece's squad who played at the 2014 World Cup and has joined Aitor Karanka's side until the until the summer of 2020.