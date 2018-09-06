Claudio Yacob joins Nottingham Forest until 2020

Claudio Yacob was a free agent after leaving West Brom at the end of last season

Argentina midfielder Claudio Yacob has joined Nottingham Forest on a deal until 2020.

The 31-year-old signs as a free agent after leaving West Brom at the end of last season.

Yacob arrived at The Hawthorns in 2012, and made 160 Premier League appearances for the club.

He is Nottingham Forest's second signing in two days after Greece international midfielder Panagiotis Tachtsidis joined on a two-year deal.

The club are currently 14th in the Championship, where they have lost just once this season, a 2-1 defeat to Brentford.