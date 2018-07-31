Bersant Celina joins Swansea from Man City on four-year deal

Bersant Celina was on loan at Ipswich last season

Swansea have signed Bersant Celina from Man City on a four-year deal, subject to international clearance.

The 21-year-old, who spent six years at the Etihad, will be in contention for Swansea's Championship opener at Sheffield United on Saturday.

Celina, in a statement on the club's website, said: "When I heard that Swansea wanted me, I knew straightaway it would be the best move for me because I know the manager wants to play good football.

"There was never any doubt for me. I knew about the club's philosophy before anybody told me about it.

"I saw what the manager did with Ostersund. I watched the way they played against Arsenal and, when he and the club wanted me, there was no doubt.

"I've been at Manchester City a long time, but it was the right time and decision.

"I have come to Swansea because I want to play regular football. I don't think there's any better place for me."

Celina has had loan spells with Dutch side FC Twente and Ipswich.

