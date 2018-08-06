Swansea looking at Rangers' Declan John

Declan John could be heading back to Wales with Swansea

Swansea City are interested in signing Rangers defender Declan John, Sky Sports News understands.

John is yet to feature for Rangers, outside pre-season friendlies, since Steven Gerrard took over as manager at Ibrox as he has favoured former Liverpool defender Jon Flanagan.

He could soon be pushed further down the pecking order as well, seemingly making him available for a return to Wales.

Rangers are close to signing another left-back, with a £2.2m deal in the works that would bring Borna Barisic to Ibrox.

Barisic impressed Rangers during the Europa League clash with his current employers FC Osijek.

John joined Rangers on loan last summer but that deal was made permanent in December and he went on to make 31 appearances.

The 23-year-old came through the ranks at Cardiff and has been capped five times at senior level by Wales, also representing his nation through the youth age groups.

