Millwall sign Ryan Leonard on loan from Sheffield United

Ryan Leonard has made 5 appearances for the Blades this season

Millwall have completed the loan signing of midfielder Ryan Leonard from Sheffield United, according to Sky sources.

The 26-year-old will make the move to The Den permanent in January.

Leonard will join for a sum in excess of the club-record fee paid to sign Tom Bradshaw from Barnsley last week, which was more than £1m.

Millwall currently sit 16th in the Sky Bet Championship having registered one win, two draws and two defeats in their opening five matches.

Leonard joined Sheffield United from Southend in January, despite interest from Millwall, and went on to feature 13 times last season as the Blades finished in 10th place.