Huddersfield boss David Wagner won't rule out potential moves

Huddersfield manager David Wagner says he will not rule out any other potential business during the transfer window.

Huddersfield beat Lyon 3-1 during a pre-season friendly on Thursday with Laurent Depoitre scoring twice and Terence Kongolo claiming the other.

So far the Terriers have signed eight players and Tom Ince left for Stoke City for a club-record fee received for a player but Wagner could be still looking to do more business during the window.

"At the minute I have no idea - maybe or maybe not - I will never rule ins or outs in a sense as long as it is open," he said.

"If it happens then fine, if not I am absolutely OK with the squad we have together at the minute. We will see what happens at the end of the window."

Ince has reunited with Stoke boss Gary Rowett who he played under at Derby

Ince has signed a four-year contract at the bet365 Stadium with Stoke paying an initial £10m to Huddersfield for the 26-year-old with another potential £2m in add-ons.

He scored two goals in 33 league appearances in his only season at the John Smith's Stadium but Wagner feels the deal was good for both parties.

The 46-year-old added: "I'm happy for him that he decided to make this move. I think if the club makes the record transfer fee in terms of income money, it is huge for the club for sure as well.

"I think I thought the transfer makes sense for us because we have alternatives for this position in our squad already.

"So this is why I thought it was win-win for everybody."