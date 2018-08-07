Huddersfield target Isaac Mbenza as Tom Ince replacement

Huddersfield are interested in Montpellier winger Isaac Mbenza

Huddersfield are interested in signing Montpellier winger Isaac Mbenza, according to Sky sources.

Sky Sports News understands Terriers boss David Wagner is keen to add another wide player to his squad after selling Tom Ince to Stoke.

Mbenza scored 10 goals in 43 appearances last season as Montpellier finished comfortably mid-table in Ligue 1.

The 22-year-old, who began his career with French second division side Valenciennes, is a Belgium U21 international.

Huddersfield have made a number of signings this summer after avoiding relegation in their first season back in the top flight.

Terence Kongolo, Ramadan Sobhi, Jonas Lossl and Florent Hadergjonaj have already joined the Terriers for significant transfer fees, while the likes of Ben Hamer, Juninho Bacuna and Erik Durm have arrived on free transfers.

Get Sky Sports' dedicated football channels with our new season offer to watch over 500 live games this season. Find out more.