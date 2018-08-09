Huddersfield interested in loan deal for Manchester City's Patrick Roberts
Last Updated: 09/08/18 11:42am
Huddersfield Town are interested in taking Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts on loan, according to Sky sources.
It is understood Huddersfield are in the market for a wide player and would like to strengthen that area of the squad.
Roberts has spent the last two-and-a-half years on loan at Celtic where he made 79 appearances and was part of the side which won back-to-back domestic trebles.
The new season is here
Get Sky Sports' dedicated football channels for over 500 live games of football this season. Find out more.
The 21-year-old was included in City's pre-season tour of the United States and made substitute appearances in International Champions Cup matches against Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.
He started his career at Fulham before a move to the Etihad in July 2015 and has played three times for City.
Sky Sports News also understands that Huddersfield are in talks with Montpellier winger Isaac Mbenza about a move to the club.
Fantasy Football is back!
Fantasy just got real. Pick your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team for free here.