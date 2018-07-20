Chris Hughton says Brighton will always look to improve their side with new signings

Brighton manager Chris Hughton says he will continue to look to boost his squad ahead of the start of the Premier League season.

Speaking after a 3-0 friendly victory over Crawley, Hughton said his club are having a successful summer transfer window but are always looking to recruit more.

"All we wanted to do, if we had the opportunity", said Hughton, "was to improve the squad, and that's something we will always do.

"It's not always easy, particularly with the value of players that they are at the moment.

"But, I think the fact that we've bought two in particular in very early in the summer, I think that relieves a little bit of pressure on the squad and on our recruitment process, and we'll continue to do that right up until the end of the window."

This comes after the signing of South African international Percy Tau on a five-year contract. Although Tau will go on loan to European clubs, Hughton is keen to see what he can do.

"He's not so young, 24-years of age. He's an exciting prospect. He's one that will go straight out on loan and what we're hoping is that in a different league he can develop even further and then we can have a real good look at him at the end of the season.

"He's somebody that's used to scoring goals, a lot of pace and I think we all know these days how valuable that pace is in the forward area.

"So, I'm looking forward to seeing how he does this season."

Another summer signing was Bernardo, who the club signed from RB Leipzig on a four-year deal earlier this month.

The Brazilian full-back says he is looking to improve his skillset in England.

"I think the Bundesliga is similar to the Premier League but I still need to develop my physical game. Here is very, very physical.

"The tempo is a bit higher so you are always running up and down, up and down, especially in my position. Those are things that I need to adapt and improve a little bit more because it's a step higher than the Bundesliga - that was already a good level.

"The fans can expect a player that will give everything for the team, that will work hard, especially defensively. That's all I can promise.

"If things go well or not - I hope they go well, I can't promise that - but I will give everything and do everything to win the matches and to help my teammates. This is the only thing that I can guarantee."