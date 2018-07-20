Brighton sign Percy Tau from Mamelodi Sundowns

Percy Tau has agreed a four-year deal with the club

Brighton have confirmed the signing of striker Percy Tau from Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 24-year-old, Brighton's seventh signing of the summer transfer window, has signed a four-year deal with the Premier League side for an undisclosed fee following a medical this week.

It is believed the deal makes Tau the most expensive player from the South African Premier Soccer League.

Tau has spent most of his career with the South African side, where he won the Premier League twice, before enjoying a season at Witbank Spurs where he also took league victory.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton has confirmed Tau will be loaned out ahead of the new Premier League season to "get some experience of European football".

Tau was named South African Player of the Year in 2017/18

Speaking to the club's website, Tau said: "I'm hoping to get a better understanding of the game from playing there. It's a different approach to what we're used to in South Africa. It's exciting football.

"This move should help me play more international football. I'll be learning a lot, which will also be good for my country.

"Hopefully I can make some great memories here," said Tau. "I love making memories and I'm so happy to be here."