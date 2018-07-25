Brighton sign Alireza Jahanbakhsh from AZ Alkmaar in club-record deal

Brighton have completed the club-record signing of Iran international winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh from AZ Alkmaar.

The 24-year-old has signed a five-year contract until June 2023, and becomes Brighton's eighth major signing of the summer transfer window.

Sky Sports News understands Brighton are paying in the region of £17m for Jahanbakhsh.

Manager Chris Hughton said: "We are delighted to welcome Alireza to the club, and we are particularly pleased to get this deal over the line.

"Ali is a player that we have been aware of and monitored for a few years, and his versatility will increase our attacking options within the squad.

1:21 Some of Alireza Jahanbakhsh's best bits, after he finished the season as Eredivisie top scorer with 21 goals Some of Alireza Jahanbakhsh's best bits, after he finished the season as Eredivisie top scorer with 21 goals

"He can play in a wide position or central midfield attacking role, and I am now very much looking forward to working with him."

The club's previous record signing was Jurgen Locadia, who moved from PSV for £14m in January earlier this year.

Brighton have been tracking the player, who has 41 caps for Iran, for more than three years.