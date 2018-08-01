Brighton reject bid for Oliver Norwood from Hull City

Oliver Norwood spent last season on loan at Fulham

Brighton have rejected a fresh bid from Hull City for midfielder Oliver Norwood, according to Sky sources.

The former Manchester United trainee, who spent last season on loan at Fulham, has won back-to-back promotions to the Premier League and is attracting interest from other Championship clubs.

Brighton rejected a bid from Hull for Norwood and winger Jiri Skalak last month, according to Sky sources.

Norwood and Skalak are both in the final 12 months of their contracts at the Amex Stadium.

Sky Sports News understands Brighton are open to offers for Norwood and value him at £1.5m.

However, it is understood Hull remain the only club to have made formal bids at this stage.

Norwood made 41 appearances for Fulham last season as the Cottagers secured promotion to the top-flight with a play-off win over Aston Villa.