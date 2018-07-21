Brighton reject Hull bids for Jiri Skalak and Oliver Norwood

Jiri Skalak is understood to be a target for Hull

Brighton have rejected bids from Hull for winger Jiri Skalak and midfielder Oliver Norwood, Sky Sports News understands

Hull boss Nigel Adkins is short on midfield options but it is understood the Championship side's initial interest in Norwood and wide-man Skalak has been rebuffed.

Adkins knows Norwood well having signed the 27-year-old when he was manager of Reading in 2014.

Norwood and Skalak are both in the final 12 months of their contracts at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton has told Sky Sports News he will continue to look to boost his squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

He has already made eight signings as the Seagulls prepare for their Premier League opener against Watford on August 11.