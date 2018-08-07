Brighton sign Billy Arce on four-year deal

Chris Hughton's Brighton have signed Billy Arce

Brighton have signed Ecuadorian winger Billy Arce from Independiente del Valle on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old will spend the forthcoming season on loan at Spanish second division side Extremadura UD.

Arce moved to Independiente from Emelec in 2013 and played for the club at U16, U18 and U19 level before breaking into the first team, scoring 19 goals in a little more than 50 appearances for the club.

A statement on the club's website said: "Independiente del Valle wishes the best of luck to a player who knew how to win an important space in the club for his goals and talent."