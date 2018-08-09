Brighton sign Martin Montoya on permanent deal from Valencia

Former Barcelona and Inter defender Martin Montoya joins Brighton from Valencia on undisclosed terms

Brighton have confirmed the signing of full-back Martin Montoya from Valencia on undisclosed terms.

The former Barcelona and Inter Milan defender has agreed a four-year contract with Albion, who finalised the deal at the 11th hour on Deadline Day.

The Seagulls submitted a deal sheet to the Premier League before 5pm, granting them two more hours to complete the remaining documents before the final 7pm cut-off point.

Fulham were also interested in the 27-year-old, who signed for Valencia in 2016 and made 52 appearances for the club, scoring twice.

"Martin's pedigree is excellent, and I'm delighted we have been able to add a player of his standing to our squad. There is no doubt he will improve our options in the right-back position," Brighton manager Chris Hughton told the club's website.



"He's won several domestic and European honours in Spain, and played the majority of his career in the top level of La Liga. He has a wealth of experience, at 27 years old he is a very good age, and I'm now looking forward to working with him."

Montoya has represented Spain at youth levels, from U17 through to U23, but has not made a senior appearance.

He becomes their third Deadline Day signing after midfielder Peter Gwargis joined from Swedish side Jonkopings Sodra IF and Dan Burn moved from Wigan.

