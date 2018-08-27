Chris Hughton says Yves Bissouma's error vs Liverpool is a 'learning curve'

Yves Bissouma's error led to Liverpool's winner at Anfield

Chris Hughton has backed Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma to bounce back from his costly error at Liverpool as he adapts to English football.

The Mali international, a £15m summer signing from Lille, was robbed of possession by James Milner 15 yards outside his own area, leading to Mohamed Salah's 23rd-minute winner on Saturday.

But Hughton has been satisfied with the 21-year-old's early contribution for the Seagulls and expects him to develop gradually.

"It's a learning curve, but we shouldn't have got to that stage in the first place," said Hughton speaking about Bissouma's Anfield error on the club's website.

Bissouma battles for possession with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

"But overall I am pleased; he has trained very well, he's young and still getting used to the way we play.

"He's a talented player and he'll improve in each game."

Bissouma could make his first start at the Amex Stadium when Albion host Southampton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

The Seagulls' record signing, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, who cost a reported £17m from Dutch club AZ Alkmaar, is also expected to start against the Saints following two substitute appearances.

2:55 Highlights: Liverpool 1-0 Brighton Highlights: Liverpool 1-0 Brighton

Dutch forward Jurgen Locadia will also hope for his first start of the season, but captain Bruno (hamstring) is out.

Defender Lewis Dunk (ankle), winger Jose Izquierdo (fitness) and forward Florin Andone (groin) are unlikely to be involved.