Callum Wilson signs a new four-year contract at Bournemouth

Callum Wilson has signed a new four-year contract at Bournemouth to keep him at the club until 2022.

Wilson, 26, has committed his long-term future to the Cherries having overcome two serious knee injuries over the past three years.

"I'm delighted to sign," Wilson told the club's website.

"It's nice to see that the hard work I've put in be rewarded and I'm excited about the future.

"During my time at the club I feel like I've developed as a player, both physically and mentally. I've progressed and learnt a lot about the game and the position I play."

The former Coventry striker had started Bournemouth's first campaign in the Premier League with five goals in seven games before he ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in September 2015, only to suffer the same injury in his left knee 16 months later.

The 26-year-old has been injury-free since October 2017, when he marked his return to fitness with a goal in an EFL Cup win over Middlesbrough. Since then, he has only missed two Bournemouth games out of 33.