Bournemouth interested in Leganes defender Diego Rico

Diego Rico (left) of CD Leganes celebrates with Raul Garcia after they beat Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey

Bournemouth are interested in signing Leganes defender Diego Rico, according to Sky sources.

Sky Sports News understands Bournemouth have made initial enquiries about Rico's potential valuation but the Premier League side are yet to make a formal offer.

Rico, 25, joined Madrid-based Leganes from Real Zaragoza following their promotion to La Liga in 2016 and has made 51 top-flight appearances since.

The left-back's reputation has grown as part of a Leganes side who have overachieved in comfortably avoiding relegation in both their La Liga campaigns.

Lerma is predominantly a defensive midfielder who can also fill-in at right-back

Eddie Howe's side also remain interested in a deal to sign Levante midfielder Jefferson Lerma.

Sky Sports News reported that Bournemouth made a bid worth £19m for the Colombia international last month.

But according to Sky sources, both clubs remain wide apart in their valuations of the player.