Bournemouth remain in Jefferson Lerma talks with Levante

Bournemouth remain in talks with Levante over the signing of midfielder Jefferson Lerma, according to Sky sources.

Sky Sports News understands discussions over a £17m deal have been positive, though there is still some work to do as the 23-year-old would require a work permit.

Personal terms are not expected to be a problem as Bournemouth look to make their second signing of the summer, having already bought David Brooks from Sheffield United for £11.5m.

Lerma was part of Colombia's World Cup squad, featuring in all four of their matches in Russia, including the last-16 defeat on penalties to England.

Predominantly a defensive midfielder who can also play at right-back, Lerma made 28 appearances for Levante last season as they finished 15th in La Liga.

He moved to Spain in the summer of 2015 from Atletico Huila in his native Colombia.