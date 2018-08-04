Bournemouth close on Jefferson Lerma as club record £25m fee agreed with Levante

Jefferson Lerma could soon become Bournemouth's record signing

Bournemouth have agreed a club-record fee of £25m with Levante for Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma.

Lerma will travel to England this weekend for a medical and to discuss personal terms with the Premier League club.

The 23-year-old has been playing in Spain since the summer of 2015 when he joined Levante, initially on loan.

He joined the club on a permanent deal during that loan spell and continued to hold down a regular spot in Levante's midfield since.

Lerma impressed enough to secure his first Colombia cap in 2017 and played in all four of their games at the World Cup, starting twice and coming off the bench in the other two.

Sky Sports News first reported Bournemouth's interest just before the World Cup kicked off, although they faced competition from a number of Bundesliga sides.

Nathan Ake is Bournemouth's current record transfer at £20m

Lerma's desire to make the move to England prompted him to hand in a transfer request last week.

Bournemouth's current record signing is defender Nathan Ake, who completed a £20m move from Chelsea last summer.

