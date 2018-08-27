Jefferson Lerma to make Bournemouth debut against MK Dons in Carabao Cup

1:05 Eddie Howe will hand club-record signing Jefferson Lerma his Bournemouth debut for Tuesday’s visit of MK Dons in the Carabao Cup. Eddie Howe will hand club-record signing Jefferson Lerma his Bournemouth debut for Tuesday’s visit of MK Dons in the Carabao Cup.

Jefferson Lerma will make his first appearance in a Bournemouth shirt in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie at home to MK Dons, manager Eddie Howe has confirmed.

The £25m summer signing has not yet featured during Bournemouth's unbeaten start to the Premier League season, and was an unused substitute in Saturday's thrilling 2-2 home draw with Everton.

Howe is ready to hand the Colombia international his Cherries debut in the hope he can translate his form in training onto the pitch.

"Jefferson [Lerma] will play," Howe said ahead of the visit of Paul Tisdale's Dons.

AFC W'don vs West Ham Live on

"I'm looking forward to seeing him play here and hopefully he'll do what he's done in training. He's been really impressive so far, so that is a mouth-watering prospect.

"It's great to be able to give him this opportunity to play at home to get used to that feeling.

"As I say, he's done well in training, he's showing all the attributes we wanted, so it'll be interesting to see how he fits into the team, how his team-mates interact with him during the match and all those things that we're looking for."

Diego Rico in action against Real Madrid last season

Howe hinted another of his summer signings, Spanish full-back Diego Rico, could also make his debut on Tuesday following a three-match ban, carried over after the defender was sent off on his farewell appearance for Leganes at the end of last season.

"I'm really pleased that suspension has now been lifted," Howe said.

"It's been a long time for Diego. It seems like those three games have really dragged on with no midweek matches so he's chomping at the bit."