Brentford agree deal for Reims defender Julian Jeanvier
By Lyall Thomas
Last Updated: 29/07/18 11:56pm
Brentford have agreed a £1.8m deal with Reims to sign centre-back Julian Jeanvier, Sky Sports News understands.
The 26-year-old is set to travel to London to undergo a medical and finalise personal terms.
The Bees have been after a new centre-back after selling John Egan to Sheffield United for £4m.
They were in talks with Olympiacos to sign Belgian Bjorn Engels but could not agree a deal.
