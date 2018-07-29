Brentford agree deal for Reims defender Julian Jeanvier

Julian Jeanvier started his career with Nancy in 2012

Brentford have agreed a £1.8m deal with Reims to sign centre-back Julian Jeanvier, Sky Sports News understands.

The 26-year-old is set to travel to London to undergo a medical and finalise personal terms.

The Bees have been after a new centre-back after selling John Egan to Sheffield United for £4m.

They were in talks with Olympiacos to sign Belgian Bjorn Engels but could not agree a deal.