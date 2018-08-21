Brentford sign Arsenal's Josh Dasilva on four-year deal for compensation package

Josh Dasilva left Arsenal earlier in the summer and has now signed for Brentford

Brentford have signed former Arsenal midfielder Josh Dasilva on a four-year deal.

Dasilva, 19, was offered a new deal with the Gunners earlier this summer, meaning Brentford will have to pay the Premier League side compensation rather than a transfer fee.

The England youth international had been with Arsenal since the age of eight and all three of his senior appearances came in last season's Carabao Cup.

Dasilva was also part of the England squad that won the UEFA European U19 Championships last summer.

Brentford head coach Dean Smith said: "Josh is a player who fits Brentford really well.

"He has huge potential, is an excellent footballer with a great personality and wants to continue his development by working hard every day.

"We liked what we saw and feel that we can help Josh to develop and in turn he will help our squad improve."

Brentford's Ryan Woods could be leaving the club for Championship rivals Stoke

Dasilva's arrival at Griffin Park comes amid doubts over the future of another Brentford midfielder, Ryan Woods.

Sky Sports News understands Stoke City are preparing to make a £6.5m bid for the former Shrewsbury schemer, who has made 128 appearances since his arrival at the club in 2015 but has not featured so far this season.