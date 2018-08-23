Brentford's Neal Maupay banned for three games after accepting violent conduct charge

Neal Maupay will miss Brentford's next three matches after accepting a charge of violent conduct for his clash with Aston Villa's John McGinn on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old striker, who scored twice in the 2-2 draw at Villa Park live on Sky Sports, appeared to stamp on the midfielder in the 42nd minute - but it went unnoticed by the referee.

The EFL has subsequently taken retrospective action after the incident was caught on camera and the Frenchman accepted he had broken the rules.

Neal Maupay scored twice in a 2-2 draw at Villa including a superb opener early in the game.

His ban will come as a blow to the Bees, who have had a superb start to the campaign in part due to Maupay's excellent pre-season form carrying into their opening four games.

He has scored five goals already in the Championship including his double at Villa Park.

Brentford also do not have another out-and-out No 9 to cover Maupay. Forward Ollie Watkins can play through the middle, as can Sergi Canos and Emiliano Marcondes.

The West London club are away to Blackburn next on Saturday before an EFL Cup tie against Cheltenham next Tuesday and then Maupay's final prohibited fixture at home to Nottingham Forest on September 1.