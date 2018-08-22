Aston Villa 2-2 Brentford: Jonathan Kodjia scores last-gasp leveller

4:58 Aston Villa 2-2 Brentford Aston Villa 2-2 Brentford

Jonathan Kodjia's 95th-minute header saved a point for Aston Villa as they drew 2-2 with Brentford at Villa Park on Wednesday.

Kodjia pounced to score in the last minute of stoppage time from Ahmed Elmohamady's cross, as both sides upheld their unbeaten records in the Sky Bet Championship.

Neal Maupay was at the centre of attention earlier in the game, escaping a sending-off in the first half for a stamp on John McGinn, before giving Brentford the lead with a fierce shot from 12 yards (23).

Player ratings Aston Villa: Nyland (6), Tuanzebe (5), Chester (5), Jedinak (5), Hutton (6), Elmohamady (6), McGinn (7), Whelan (7), Adomah (7), Grealish (6), Kodjia (8).



Subs: Green (5), Hourihane (NA), Hepburn-Murphy (NA)



Brentford: Bentley (6), Dalsgaard (6), Konsa (5), Mepham (5), Barbet (6), Macleod (6), McEachran (6), Sawyers (6), Canos (7), Maupay (7), Watkins (8).



Subs: Mokotjo (6), Yennaris (6), Benrahma (5)



Kodjia equalised with a superb turn and finish having had his back to goal (39), before Frenchman Maupay struck again (81), bravely finishing from close range after Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland had spilled Ollie Watkins' strong effort.

Villa had the better of the opening period as McGinn poked over from 12 yards following a one-two with Albert Adomah, while Jack Grealish was denied by Daniel Bentley at a tight angle after Brentford failed to clear a cross.

But Brentford were ahead midway through the half through Maupay, who blasted home on the half volley inside the area from Watkins' fine header down following some loose marking from Axel Tuanzebe.

Kodjia equalised for the hosts six minutes before the break, however, rolling Ezri Ngoyo brilliantly at the byline before smashing past Bentley from eight yards.

Team news Aston Villa made one change from the side that drew at Ipswich on Saturday as Glenn Whelan came in for Birkir Bjarnason, while Brentford were unchanged for the fourth straight game this season.

Goalscorer Maupay could have easily seen red before the break for a stamp on McGinn in midfield, but referee Jon Moss failed to spot the incident.

Villa's summer signing Nyland did well twice to deny Brentford, first bravely blocking Maupay at his feet before beating away Nico Yennaris' low, long-range drive, while Kodjia saw a hooked volley from 10 yards saved gratefully by Bentley.

But he could have done better to deny Brentford going ahead again, spilling Watkins' well-struck shot from an angle into Maupay's path, as he threw himself at the ball ahead of Alan Hutton on the line.

Nyland then kept the score at 2-1 with a fine late save from close range to deny Maupay his hat-trick, before Kodjia snuck in with a well-directed looping header after Brentford's Chris Mepham glanced on Elmohamady's right-wing cross.

Man of the match - Ollie Watkins

Plenty had been said about the 22-year-old in the build-up to Wednesday's game, and Watkins showed he can have a huge impact in the final third without scoring, having hit three in three this season.

He made as many key passes as any of his team-mates, and constantly linked up with Maupay as the experienced James Chester and Mile Jedinak endured a difficult evening.

The managers

Steve Bruce: "It (losing) would have been unjust. The disappointing thing for me was [Maupay] stamped on John and he scored two.

"It's disappointing when he scored twice but I am sure they (the FA) will look at it. The last thing I want to see is red cards but what you don't want to see is the boy stamping on anyone."

Dean Smith: "If you remember the incident, Mile Jedinak fell over, got up and then smashed Neal in the back of the head so if they are looking at retrospective for Neal then we'll do so for Jedinak.

"I would have taken a point at half-time, we weren't very good in the first half but we looked the more likely as the game went on. We missed big chances at 2-1 to put the game to bed. The start has been very good, it could have been excellent."

What's next?

Aston Villa now face Reading at Villa Park on Saturday, while Brentford are at Blackburn Rovers.