Peterborough sign striker Ivan Toney from Newcastle
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 09/08/18 9:21am
Peterborough have completed the signing of striker Ivan Toney from Newcastle.
The 22-year-old has signed a three-year contract and joined the club for an undisclosed fee.
Toney made two Premier League appearances for Newcastle during his time at St James' Park, and a further two appearances for the club in the League Cup.
During his time with Newcastle Toney undertook a series of loans, spending time with the likes of Barnsley, Scunthorpe and Wigan Athletic.
The striker is set to meet his new team-mates at the Mick George Training Academy on Thursday morning, as preparations continue for the club's fixture against Rochdale on Saturday.
