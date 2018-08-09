Peterborough sign striker Ivan Toney from Newcastle

Ivan Toney has signed a three-year deal with Peterborough

Peterborough have completed the signing of striker Ivan Toney from Newcastle.

The 22-year-old has signed a three-year contract and joined the club for an undisclosed fee.

Toney made two Premier League appearances for Newcastle during his time at St James' Park, and a further two appearances for the club in the League Cup.

During his time with Newcastle Toney undertook a series of loans, spending time with the likes of Barnsley, Scunthorpe and Wigan Athletic.

The striker is set to meet his new team-mates at the Mick George Training Academy on Thursday morning, as preparations continue for the club's fixture against Rochdale on Saturday.