Harry Kewell relishing Notts County challenge

0:51 Notts County manager Harry Kewell says he is not afraid of the challenge he faces at his new club despite their position at the bottom of League Two Notts County manager Harry Kewell says he is not afraid of the challenge he faces at his new club despite their position at the bottom of League Two

Harry Kewell is relishing the challenge of trying to revive Notts County's fortunes.

Kewell left League Two rivals Crawley to take the Meadow Lane hotseat but Notts County are rooted to the bottom of the Football League after suffering their fifth successive defeat at the weekend.

Former Liverpool and Leeds winger Kewell has a clear vision of the football philosophy he wants to implement at County and is determined to make his mark at the club.

"I'm not afraid of a challenge and I know my players are not afraid of a challenge," the former Australia international told Sky Sports News.

"Even if we talk about the squad in itself, there were three or four players I went for to come into Crawley, so I'm kind of happy with the squad.

"I know I need one or two more players to strengthen up because I like to play a certain way and [I want to] bring maybe a certain aggression to the team as well. So, I know there are one or two more players to bring in but overall I'm happy.

"Like I said, I am not afraid of a challenge and if we looked at the table last year - I was floating down the bottom as well - and a lot of people were saying 'you can't change this, you know this is the way football is played in League Two'.

"But I slowly changed that and I've seen a difference already. The boys just need that little bit of structure and they're enjoying that."