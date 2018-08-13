Celtic's Scott Brown and Hearts' Steven Naismith escape retrospective action

Steven Naismith and Scott Brown will not face retrospective action

Scott Brown and Steven Naismith have avoided retrospective action from the Scottish FA for an incident in Saturday's match between Hearts and Celtic.

The pair had been expected to learn their fate on Tuesday, however, following an SFA review they will face no further punishment.

Brown and Naismith were involved in an off-the-ball collision when the Celtic skipper stopped suddenly and threw his arm back with his former Scotland team-mate immediately behind him.

Hearts midfielder Naismith kicked out at a grounded Jonny Hayes, catching him with his studs, after being barged over by the Irish winger.

Kyle Lafferty's 56th-minute strike was enough to separate the two sides at Tynecastle, taking Hearts to the top of the Scottish Premiership after two games.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers put out a much changed side ahead of Tuesday's second-leg Champions League qualifier against Greek side AEK Athens.