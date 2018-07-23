Celtic to face AEK Athens in Champions League if they beat Rosenborg

Celtic face Rosenborg on Wednesday in the second round of Champions League qualifying

Celtic have been drawn against Greek champions AEK Athens should they progress to the third qualifying round of the Champions League.

The Scottish champions face Norwegian club Rosenborg in the second qualifying round, with the first leg taking place at Celtic Park on Wednesday.

Celtic coasted past Armenian side Alashkert 6-0 on aggregate in their first qualifier as they look to progress through to the lucrative Champions League group stages.

Should Celtic overcome Rosenborg, their first leg against AEK Athens will be provisionally played on August 7 or 8, with the second leg on August 14.

In the league path section of the draw, two-time European champions Benfica will face Fenerbahce while the winners of Ajax's tie with Sturm Graz is a meeting with Belgium's Standard Liege.

Champions League qualifying - third round draw

Champions path

Celtic/Rosenborg v AEK Athens

Salzburg v Shkendija/ Sheriff Tiraspol

Red Star Belgrade/Suduva v Legia Warsaw/ Spartak Trnava

Kukesi/Qarabag v Bate Borisov/HKJ Helsinki

Astana/FC Midtjylland v GNK Dinamo/Hapeol Beer-Sheva

FC Cluj/Malmo v Ludogorets/Vidi

League path

Standard Liege v Ajax/Sturm Graz

Benfica v Fenerbahce

Slavia Prague v Dynamo Kiev

PAOK/Basel v Spartak Moscow