Celtic to face AEK Athens in Champions League if they beat Rosenborg
Last Updated: 23/07/18 11:42am
Celtic have been drawn against Greek champions AEK Athens should they progress to the third qualifying round of the Champions League.
The Scottish champions face Norwegian club Rosenborg in the second qualifying round, with the first leg taking place at Celtic Park on Wednesday.
Celtic coasted past Armenian side Alashkert 6-0 on aggregate in their first qualifier as they look to progress through to the lucrative Champions League group stages.
Should Celtic overcome Rosenborg, their first leg against AEK Athens will be provisionally played on August 7 or 8, with the second leg on August 14.
In the league path section of the draw, two-time European champions Benfica will face Fenerbahce while the winners of Ajax's tie with Sturm Graz is a meeting with Belgium's Standard Liege.
Champions League qualifying - third round draw
Champions path
Celtic/Rosenborg v AEK Athens
Salzburg v Shkendija/ Sheriff Tiraspol
Red Star Belgrade/Suduva v Legia Warsaw/ Spartak Trnava
Kukesi/Qarabag v Bate Borisov/HKJ Helsinki
Astana/FC Midtjylland v GNK Dinamo/Hapeol Beer-Sheva
FC Cluj/Malmo v Ludogorets/Vidi
League path
Standard Liege v Ajax/Sturm Graz
Benfica v Fenerbahce
Slavia Prague v Dynamo Kiev
PAOK/Basel v Spartak Moscow
