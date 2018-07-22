Celtic move for Hibernian's John McGinn with £2m bid

Celtic have returned with a third bid for John McGinn

Celtic have made a third bid in the region of £2m for Hibernian midfielder John McGinn, according to Sky sources.

The Scottish champions failed with offers of £1.5m and £1.7m in the past fortnight for the Scotland international.

McGinn, who has one year left on his deal at Easter Road, is also attracting attention from clubs in England.

The 23-year-old scored on his return to the Hibs team in last Thursday's 6-4 win over NSI Runavik in the Europa League first qualifying round.

Should he move to Celtic, that European appearance has made him ineligible for the Hoops' Champions League qualifying campaign.

"He's very much a Hibs player," said manager Neil Lennon after Thursday's game.

"That may change in the next week with a club or any other club that may come in for him.

"We have our valuation of the player, we said we would play him tonight and we played him."