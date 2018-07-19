Hibernian advance in Europa League with 12-5 aggregate win over NSI Runavik

1:24 Watch Hibernian win 6-4 at NSI Runavik of the Faroe Islands to go through to the second round of qualifying 12-5 on aggregate. Pictures courtesy of Premier Sports Watch Hibernian win 6-4 at NSI Runavik of the Faroe Islands to go through to the second round of qualifying 12-5 on aggregate. Pictures courtesy of Premier Sports

Hibernian escaped embarrassment in the Faroe Islands to advance in the Europa League with a 6-4 win (agg 12-5) over NSI Runavik.

The Edinburgh side were all but sure of their place in the second round of qualifying after a 6-1 win at Easter Road in the first leg last week - but were made to work by the part-timers, who ran them all the way on the night.

Klaemint Olsen finished the game with a hat-trick against a woeful Hibs backline and helped put the hosts two goals up inside the opening five minutes to give Neil Lennon's side a scare.

John McGinn scored on his return to the team amid speculation of a potential move to Celtic, while David Gray, Lewis Stevenson, Efe Ambrose and Stevie Mallan (two) were also on target to make sure of their progression, but it was by no means impressive.

It was a sign of things to come as Ambrose sliced into his own net after 40 seconds under no pressure, and Olsen made it two just four minutes later against a shell-shocked Hibs defence.

They responded positively, with McGinn volleying in at the back post before Stevenson smashed a stunning strike in off the post from the edge of the area to make it 2-2 after 16 minutes.

John McGinn scored on his return - but has been strongly linked with a move to Celtic

From there the visitors slowed the game down and began to show their superiority, but they were again shocked on the break as Marvin Bartley was caught in possession and Olsen fired in from 20 yards.

Gray equalised shortly before the break and Ambrose tapped in from a McGinn free-kick after the change of ends as heavy mist descended on the ground with Hibs ahead for the first time.

They could not put the game to bed however, as Olsen capitalised on Ryan Porteous' woeful header back to Adam Bogdan to make sure he would be taking home the match ball and draw the scores level once more.

Mallan, just as he did in the first leg, stepped up to curl a brilliant free-kick into the top corner for a 5-4 lead and finally made sure of the win, albeit in fortunate circumstances.

His speculative 30-yard effort wrong-footed the embarrassed goalkeeper before hitting the middle of the net to mark the 10th goal of a frantic encounter and his second successive brace for the club.

The visitors eventually closed the game out but despite emerging with a massive seven-goal margin over the two legs, it was a night to forget for Lennon's men.