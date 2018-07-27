Celtic to allow only 800 Rangers fans tickets for September 2 derby

Rangers fans will receive a vastly-reduced allocation for their fixture at Celtic Park

Celtic have cut Rangers' away support allocation to "approximately 800" for their September 2 clash at Celtic Park in response to a similar announcement made by their rivals.

Rangers announced in May that, because of record season ticket sales, they would be limiting Celtic to 800 supporters at Ibrox in the corner between the Broomloan and Sandy Jardine Stands.

That decision has now been mirrored by the reigning Scottish Premiership champions.

Celtic supporters will dominate the crowd at Celtic Park when they face Rangers on September 2

A Celtic statement read: "Celtic Football Club has confirmed that it will issue approximately 800 tickets to visiting supporters for the fixture against Rangers at Celtic Park on September 2. This mirrors the decision announced recently by Rangers.

"This is not a development we welcome and it is unfortunate that the initial decision came without any form of discussion. The previous arrangements worked well for both sets of supporters as well as contributing to the status of the fixture as a sporting occasion.

"Following the unilateral action by Rangers, we cannot allow our own supporters to be doubly penalised, by having access to the away fixture reduced so dramatically, while not being offered the opportunity to maximise our own support at Celtic Park.

"The rules of the SPFL call for 'reasonable' provision to be made for visiting supporters, without being specific on numbers. Within that context, we would welcome further discussions involving the two clubs and the SPFL.

"Celtic's decision relates, at this stage, to the match on September 2, 2018.

"Meanwhile, Celtic will closely monitor the implications for crowd management and other factors surrounding these fixtures. We will at all times be guided by the interests of our own supporters and the reputation of Scottish football."