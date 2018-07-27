Kyle Lafferty bid from Rangers rejected by Hearts

Kyle Lafferty spent four seasons as a Rangers player

Rangers have had a bid in the region of £200,000 rejected by Hearts for striker Kyle Lafferty, Sky Sports News understands.

It is understood the offer to bring Lafferty back to Ibrox was well short of Hearts' valuation of the striker, who scored 19 goals across all competitions in his debut season at Tynecastle.

Hearts do not wish to sell the player they signed in 2017 on a two-year deal after he was released by Sky Bet Championship club Norwich.

Lafferty spent four seasons at Rangers from 2008-2012, leaving for Swiss club Sion FC after the club were demoted from the top tier of Scottish football following the club's financial meltdown.

He refused to transfer his contract to the club's new company.

Earlier this week, Rangers chairman Dave King was quoted as saying he expected "one or two" more signings to be made in the coming days.

Hearts play Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the League Cup group stages at Tynecastle on Sunday.

